TONIGHT! !! BLADE RUNNER!!!

PLUS…NEW ALBUMS BY GARY NUMAN, KMFDM, AND BLAKK GLASS!!! AND OF COURSE METAL!!! PUNK!!! AND VANGELIS SOUNDTRACK SCORE OF BLADE RUNNER 1982 SCI-FI CLASSIC MOVIE!!! SO…START RUNNING!!!

Yancy Lambert 214 September 22nd, 2017

