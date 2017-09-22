What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Fall Equinox (9/22/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

Big thanks to Ryan, Al, and Adam for taking over the show last week to play you their favorite death metal bands. They had a blast! Tonight 9-11pmEDT I have no guests, just a bunch of fun CDs. Tomorrow (Saturday) 5-7pm I’ll be back to host the local band show, with members of Murdersome & Gritter. Tune in both shows!

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Roxy Music – Love Is the Drug

Die Krupps – Enter Sandman [Metallica cover]

Pinata Protest – La Cucaracha / Que Pedo

Buzzcocks – Sitting Round at Home

Angry Samoans – My Old Man’s a Fatso

Black Flag – Jealous Again

Flipper – Sex Bomb

L7 – Sweet Sex

Butthole Surfers – Sweat Loaf

Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf

White Zombie – Black Sunshine

Early Man – Uninvited [request]

Ministry – Stigmata

Weedeater – Mancoon

Ghoul – We Came for the Dead

Chrome – Salt

Piss Factory – Waiting

The Meat Men – Punkerama

GWAR – Slaughterama

Green Jello – Three Little Pigs

Joan Jett – Bad Reputation

Iggy Pop – I Got a Right

The Nuns – Do You Want Me on My Knees

Fugazi – Give Me the Cure

