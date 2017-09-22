What the Fontaine?! presents:
“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
Big thanks to Ryan, Al, and Adam for taking over the show last week to play you their favorite death metal bands. They had a blast! Tonight 9-11pmEDT I have no guests, just a bunch of fun CDs. Tomorrow (Saturday) 5-7pm I’ll be back to host the local band show, with members of Murdersome & Gritter. Tune in both shows!
Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine
————————————————————————————————-
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Roxy Music – Love Is the Drug
Die Krupps – Enter Sandman [Metallica cover]
Pinata Protest – La Cucaracha / Que Pedo
Buzzcocks – Sitting Round at Home
Angry Samoans – My Old Man’s a Fatso
Black Flag – Jealous Again
Flipper – Sex Bomb
L7 – Sweet Sex
Butthole Surfers – Sweat Loaf
Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
White Zombie – Black Sunshine
Early Man – Uninvited [request]
Ministry – Stigmata
Weedeater – Mancoon
Ghoul – We Came for the Dead
Chrome – Salt
Piss Factory – Waiting
The Meat Men – Punkerama
GWAR – Slaughterama
Green Jello – Three Little Pigs
Joan Jett – Bad Reputation
Iggy Pop – I Got a Right
The Nuns – Do You Want Me on My Knees
Fugazi – Give Me the Cure
Fontaine 109 September 22nd, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply