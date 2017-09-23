InterTribal presents:

The Journey of the Season – Autumn Arrives

Good morning,

Welcome to your weekend! Back in the studio to help continue celebrating the arrival of Autumn. During the show we will explore the winners of the 2017 Indian Summer Music Awards. I also will be adding some new musicians into my mixes, so I hope you enjoy the show this morning.

Thank you Talia for subbing last week. You were my angel.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

InterTribal 132 September 23rd, 2017

