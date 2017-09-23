Children of the Night presents:

Children of the Night: Demon to the Dark

The usual eclectic mix with lots of new music including Beck, Son Little, Mike Gordon, and Wilsen (and that is spelled correctly). We will also play some of the bands playing in RVA this week including the bands playing the RVA Live show with the Symphony today (9/23), Landon Elliott & the Goods, The Blow, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band. And we’ll throw in some early 80’s Southern rock, because.

Playlist:

155 September 23rd, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram