Children of the Night presents:

Children of the Night: Demon to the Dark

The usual eclectic mix with lots of new music including Beck, Son Little, Mike Gordon, and Wilsen (and that is spelled correctly). We will also play some of the bands playing in RVA this week including the bands playing the RVA Live show with the Symphony today (9/23), Landon Elliott & the Goods, The Blow, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band. And we’ll throw in some early 80’s Southern rock, because.

Playlist:

TonyJ42 155 September 23rd, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows