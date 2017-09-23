River City Limits presents:

River City Limits: Fontaine w/ Members of Murdersome + Gritter (9/23/17)

Fontaine here today 5-7pmEDT to host the local band show. And I’ve got members of Murdersome and Gritter with me! Specifically Ryan, Ian, and Adam. Both bands have upcoming releases, so we’ll talk about them, play a bunch cool tunes, etc. Listen in!

Smalltown Superstar – September 2

Hot Little Number – Black Dog

Hex Machine – Blueprint to Madness

King Sour – Palookaville

The You Go Girls – Yoloaded

Iron Reagan – A Dying World

Deathcrown – I’m Living Hell

Snack Truck – The Economist / The New Yorker

Gritter – JFK

Vulcanite – Nowhere to Run

Murdersome – Democide

Grouser – Baby, You Set the World Afire

Windhand – Two Urns

Inter Arma – ‘sblood

Anthony Curtis – Inland Sea

Sordid Doctrine – Gasoline Man

Inquisition – Warning

Sunnshine – Aviator

Vulvaboy – Out Screams Back

Occultist – Path of the Damned

Bowl Ethereal – The Witchery

Butterglove – Sleep Thirsty

Fontaine 109 September 23rd, 2017

Playlist:

