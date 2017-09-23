River City Limits presents:

River City Limits: Fontaine w/ Members of Murdersome + Gritter (9/23/17)

Fontaine here today 5-7pmEDT to host the local band show. And I’ve got members of Murdersome and Gritter with me! Specifically Ryan, Ian, and Adam. Both bands have upcoming releases, so we’ll talk about them, play a bunch cool tunes, etc. Listen in!

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine/
————————————————————————————————-

Smalltown Superstar – September 2
Hot Little Number – Black Dog
Hex Machine – Blueprint to Madness
King Sour – Palookaville

The You Go Girls – Yoloaded
Iron Reagan – A Dying World
Deathcrown – I’m Living Hell
Snack Truck – The Economist / The New Yorker

Gritter – JFK
Vulcanite – Nowhere to Run
Murdersome – Democide

Grouser – Baby, You Set the World Afire
Windhand – Two Urns
Inter Arma – ‘sblood

Anthony Curtis – Inland Sea

Sordid Doctrine – Gasoline Man
Inquisition – Warning
Sunnshine – Aviator
Vulvaboy – Out Screams Back
Occultist – Path of the Damned

Bowl Ethereal – The Witchery
Butterglove – Sleep Thirsty

109 September 23rd, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Music Shows

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

    Broadcasting From

    1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

    Phone

    Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

    Studio: 804.649.9737

    Fax: 804.622.1436

    Mail to

    P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

    Email

    [email protected]

    Social Media

    Twitter Facebook Instagram