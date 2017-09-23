River City Limits presents:
Fontaine here today 5-7pmEDT to host the local band show. And I’ve got members of Murdersome and Gritter with me! Specifically Ryan, Ian, and Adam. Both bands have upcoming releases, so we’ll talk about them, play a bunch cool tunes, etc. Listen in!
Smalltown Superstar – September 2
Hot Little Number – Black Dog
Hex Machine – Blueprint to Madness
King Sour – Palookaville
The You Go Girls – Yoloaded
Iron Reagan – A Dying World
Deathcrown – I’m Living Hell
Snack Truck – The Economist / The New Yorker
Gritter – JFK
Vulcanite – Nowhere to Run
Murdersome – Democide
Grouser – Baby, You Set the World Afire
Windhand – Two Urns
Inter Arma – ‘sblood
Anthony Curtis – Inland Sea
Sordid Doctrine – Gasoline Man
Inquisition – Warning
Sunnshine – Aviator
Vulvaboy – Out Screams Back
Occultist – Path of the Damned
Bowl Ethereal – The Witchery
Butterglove – Sleep Thirsty
Fontaine 109 September 23rd, 2017
