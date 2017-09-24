PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 9/24/2017 presents:
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Wayne Henderson, Jay Hoggard, Bill Pierce, Craig Handy, Sam Rivers, Gary Bartz, Red Rodney, Bud Powell, Mike Nock,
John Gilmore, Kenny Kirkland, Keith Lambert, Jean-Luc Ponty, Buddy Rich, Oscar Pettiford and Patrice Rushen.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Bruce Harris/Mr. Blakey/Beginnings/Posi-Tone/2017
Johnny O’Neal/Sweet Monk/In The Moment/Smoke Sessions/2017
Larry Carlton/Black Friday/Lights On/335 Records/2017
Allan Ferber Big Band/North Rampart/Jigsaw/Sunnyside/2017
Mark Guiliana/Our Lady/Jersey/Motema/2017
Ella Fitzgerald/They Can’t Take That Away From Me/Ella/Verve/2017
Ralph Bowen/A Cast of Crabs/Ralph Bowen/Posi-Tone/2017
Josh Nelson/Pacific Ocean Park/The Sky Remains/Origin/2017
Mike Stern/Scotch Tape and Glue/Trip/Heads Up/2017
HOUR 2
Jazz @ Lincoln Center/Four by Five/Handful of Keys/Blue Engine/2017
Arturo O’Farrill-Chucho Valdes/Bebochicochuchouro/Familia/Motema/2017
Bill Goodwin Quartet/Work/Quartet @ The Lafayette Bar/Vectordisc/2017
The Verve Jazz Ensemble/Nica’s Dream/Swing-A-Nova/VJE/2017
Bob Ferrel/Alter Ego/Jazztopian Dream/BFM Productions/2017
Eve Cornelius/And I Love Him/Live @ Smoke/Pooky Looky Records/2009
Mike Boone Quartet/Byrdlike/Beneath The Surface/Truth Revolution/2017
Bill Charlap Trio/Uptown.Downtown/Uptown,Downtown/Impulse/2017
Gary Meek/When You’re a Monk/Originals/Squared Productions/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC…….SO LITTLE TIME
