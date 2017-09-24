PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 9/24/2017 presents:

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Wayne Henderson, Jay Hoggard, Bill Pierce, Craig Handy, Sam Rivers, Gary Bartz, Red Rodney, Bud Powell, Mike Nock,

John Gilmore, Kenny Kirkland, Keith Lambert, Jean-Luc Ponty, Buddy Rich, Oscar Pettiford and Patrice Rushen.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Bruce Harris/Mr. Blakey/Beginnings/Posi-Tone/2017

Johnny O’Neal/Sweet Monk/In The Moment/Smoke Sessions/2017

Larry Carlton/Black Friday/Lights On/335 Records/2017

Allan Ferber Big Band/North Rampart/Jigsaw/Sunnyside/2017

Mark Guiliana/Our Lady/Jersey/Motema/2017

Ella Fitzgerald/They Can’t Take That Away From Me/Ella/Verve/2017

Ralph Bowen/A Cast of Crabs/Ralph Bowen/Posi-Tone/2017

Josh Nelson/Pacific Ocean Park/The Sky Remains/Origin/2017

Mike Stern/Scotch Tape and Glue/Trip/Heads Up/2017

HOUR 2

Jazz @ Lincoln Center/Four by Five/Handful of Keys/Blue Engine/2017

Arturo O’Farrill-Chucho Valdes/Bebochicochuchouro/Familia/Motema/2017

Bill Goodwin Quartet/Work/Quartet @ The Lafayette Bar/Vectordisc/2017

The Verve Jazz Ensemble/Nica’s Dream/Swing-A-Nova/VJE/2017

Bob Ferrel/Alter Ego/Jazztopian Dream/BFM Productions/2017

Eve Cornelius/And I Love Him/Live @ Smoke/Pooky Looky Records/2009

Mike Boone Quartet/Byrdlike/Beneath The Surface/Truth Revolution/2017

Bill Charlap Trio/Uptown.Downtown/Uptown,Downtown/Impulse/2017

Gary Meek/When You’re a Monk/Originals/Squared Productions/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…….SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 September 24th, 2017

Playlist:

