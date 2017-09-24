PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 9/24/2017 presents:

PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 9/24/2017

Mr. Jazz in this morning for another edition of great American Classical Music. Enjoy.

HOUR # 1

Dave Stryker/Passion Flower/Strykin’ Ahead/Strikezone Records/2017

Tony Allen/On Fire/The Source/Blue Note/2017

Fred Hersch/Blame It On My Youth/Beautiful Love/Sunnyside/2017

Tom Harrell/Montego Bay/Moving Picture/High Note/2017

Christian McBride Big Band/I Thought About You/Mack Avenue/2017

George Freeman/You Are Mine All Mine/90 Going on Amazing/BluJazz/2017

Negroni Trio/That’s The Way of the World/New Era/Sony Music/2017

Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Trail Along The River/In The Shadow of a Cloud/YEM/2017

Vijay Iver Sextet/End Of The Tunnel/Far From Over/ECM/2017

Dave Potter/Puppet Master/You Already Know/Summit/2017

Martial Solai-Dave Liebman/What Is This Thing Called Love/Masters in Bordeaux/Sunnyside/2017

John Daversa/Ms.Turkey/Wobbly Dance Flower/BFM Jazz/2017

HOU8R # 2

Kermit Ruffins-Irvin Mayfield/Just Playing/A Beautiful World/Basin Street/2017

Cecil McLoren Salvant/Never Will I Marry/Dreans Adnd Daggers/Mack Avenue/2017

Adrian Cunningham/Getting Down Uptown/Arbors Records/2017

Behn Gillece/Battering Ram/Walk of Fire/Posi-Tone/2017

Woody Shaw-Louis Hayes/All The Things You Are/The Tour Volume Two/High Note/2017

Adam Niewood/This Way To The Egress/Paradigm Shift/Vectordisc/2017

Orbert Davis/Silver ‘n Blue/Paradise Blue/316 Records/2017

Charles Overton Group/Silver Linings/Convergence/Urbane Jazz/2017

Gerald Beckett/Swinging At The Haven/Oblivion/Summit/2017

Chuck Owen/All Hat,No Saddle/Whispers on the Wind/MAMA/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 September 24th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows