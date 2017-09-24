The Motherland Influence presents:

Coming up on Folk Fest here in RVA!Just a couple of weeks away, October 13-15.
Cape Verde’s Bitori will play and we’re excited about that! Bitori is an accordion or gaita master from the island of Santiago where the style funana was born.
Check is bio out here:
http://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/docs/2017_performers_02/Bitori.html
So let’s start with one of his most famous songs.
