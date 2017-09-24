The Motherland Influence presents:

The Motherland Influence: September 24, 2017 5:00-7:00 PM

Coming up on Folk Fest here in RVA!Just a couple of weeks away, October 13-15.

Cape Verde’s Bitori will play and we’re excited about that! Bitori is an accordion or gaita master from the island of Santiago where the style funana was born.

Check is bio out here:

http://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/docs/2017_performers_02/Bitori.html

So let’s start with one of his most famous songs.

Thanks for listening!

Playlist:

David Noyes 126 September 24th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows