Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: 9/25/17: 5-7:00 p.m.: Mixed + New

I’m aiming for a mostly upbeat faves show today, with some new releases mixed in plus a special ticket giveaway, too. ENJOY!

The Dirtbombs: Sugar on Top

Brian Fallon: Smoke

Clark Paterson: Sweet Baby

Josh Ritter: Getting Ready to Get Down

Cameron Johnson: Crooked Bangs

Bright Eyes: Another Travelin’ Song

Flamin’ Groovies: Lonely Hearts: Fantastic Plastic

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: Hope the High Road

The Mavericks: Come Unto Me

Elliott Brood: Dig a Little Hole: Ghost Gardens

Brandy Clark: The Girl Next Door

The Felice Brothers: Frankie’s Gun

Teddy Thompson: Ballad of the Absent Mare: Sincerely, L. Cohen – A Live Celebration

Keith Urban: John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16

The Great Unknowns: Lexington

Harry Dean Stanton: Tennessee Whiskey: Partly Fiction

Micah Schnabel: Your New Norman Rockwell

Frank Carillio & the Bandoleros: With Her Pajamas On

Amazing Rhythm Aces: Third Rate Romance

Bottle Rockets: Kit Kat Clock

Mercury Dime: Pray For Lockjaw

Golden Smog: Pecan Pie

Chris Smither: Happier Blue

Lorne Green: Ringo

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Switchblade

Live in Richmond: Dave Rawlings @ The National on Friday, December 8:

– David Rawlings: Good God a Woman: Poor David’s Almanack

Old Crow Medicine Show: Levi

6 String Drag: Drive Around Town

The Fratellis: Flathead

Honeydogs: I Miss You

