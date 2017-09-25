Lost Music Saloon presents:

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: 9/25/17: 5-7:00 p.m.: Mixed + New

I’m aiming for a mostly upbeat faves show today, with some new releases mixed in plus a special ticket giveaway, too. ENJOY!

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: 9/25/17: 5-7:00 p.m.: Mixed + New

The Dirtbombs: Sugar on Top
Brian Fallon: Smoke
Clark Paterson: Sweet Baby
*
Josh Ritter: Getting Ready to Get Down

Cameron Johnson: Crooked Bangs
Bright Eyes: Another Travelin’ Song
Flamin’ Groovies: Lonely Hearts: Fantastic Plastic
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: Hope the High Road
The Mavericks: Come Unto Me
Elliott Brood: Dig a Little Hole: Ghost Gardens

Brandy Clark: The Girl Next Door
The Felice Brothers: Frankie’s Gun
Teddy Thompson: Ballad of the Absent Mare: Sincerely, L. Cohen – A Live Celebration
Keith Urban: John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16
The Great Unknowns: Lexington
Harry Dean Stanton: Tennessee Whiskey: Partly Fiction

Micah Schnabel: Your New Norman Rockwell
Frank Carillio & the Bandoleros: With Her Pajamas On
Amazing Rhythm Aces: Third Rate Romance

Bottle Rockets: Kit Kat Clock
Mercury Dime: Pray For Lockjaw
Golden Smog: Pecan Pie
Chris Smither: Happier Blue
Lorne Green: Ringo
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Switchblade

Live in Richmond: Dave Rawlings @ The National on Friday, December 8:
– David Rawlings: Good God a Woman: Poor David’s Almanack

Old Crow Medicine Show: Levi
6 String Drag: Drive Around Town
The Fratellis: Flathead
Honeydogs: I Miss You

Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia
www.wrir.org

140 September 25th, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Music, Music Shows

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

    Broadcasting From

    1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

    Phone

    Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

    Studio: 804.649.9737

    Fax: 804.622.1436

    Mail to

    P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

    Email

    [email protected]

    Social Media

    Twitter Facebook Instagram