Lost Music Saloon presents:
I’m aiming for a mostly upbeat faves show today, with some new releases mixed in plus a special ticket giveaway, too. ENJOY!
Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: 9/25/17: 5-7:00 p.m.: Mixed + New
The Dirtbombs: Sugar on Top
Brian Fallon: Smoke
Clark Paterson: Sweet Baby
*
Josh Ritter: Getting Ready to Get Down
Cameron Johnson: Crooked Bangs
Bright Eyes: Another Travelin’ Song
Flamin’ Groovies: Lonely Hearts: Fantastic Plastic
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: Hope the High Road
The Mavericks: Come Unto Me
Elliott Brood: Dig a Little Hole: Ghost Gardens
Brandy Clark: The Girl Next Door
The Felice Brothers: Frankie’s Gun
Teddy Thompson: Ballad of the Absent Mare: Sincerely, L. Cohen – A Live Celebration
Keith Urban: John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16
The Great Unknowns: Lexington
Harry Dean Stanton: Tennessee Whiskey: Partly Fiction
Micah Schnabel: Your New Norman Rockwell
Frank Carillio & the Bandoleros: With Her Pajamas On
Amazing Rhythm Aces: Third Rate Romance
Bottle Rockets: Kit Kat Clock
Mercury Dime: Pray For Lockjaw
Golden Smog: Pecan Pie
Chris Smither: Happier Blue
Lorne Green: Ringo
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Switchblade
Live in Richmond: Dave Rawlings @ The National on Friday, December 8:
– David Rawlings: Good God a Woman: Poor David’s Almanack
Old Crow Medicine Show: Levi
6 String Drag: Drive Around Town
The Fratellis: Flathead
Honeydogs: I Miss You
Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia
www.wrir.org
garry 140 September 25th, 2017
Posted In: Music, Music Shows
Leave a Reply