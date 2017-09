Life is a Mix Tape presents:

The “Surfing Magazines” Mix

The Surfing Magazines are an awesome new band made up of members of Slow Club and Wave Pictures. We’ll hear from all three bands plus tons of new music. Y’know, the kind of stuff you’d put on a mix tape.

Imagine.

Playlist:

September 25th, 2017

