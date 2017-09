Time Again Radio Show presents:

Young Torchbearers of Old Time

Tonight we hear from a host of talented folks that are of the newer generation of old time musicians working today. Too much of the time there are assumptions that music of the older days was left with it to age, this week’s show is proof of how wrong that notion is! Dig in, the water’s mighty fine.

Playlist:

zheerbrandt 134 September 26th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows

Tags: blues, jazz, jug band, old time, ragtime