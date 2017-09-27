Global A Go-Go presents:

Wednesday September 27, 3:00-5:00 PM

I’m digging deep into older Cuban music on this week’s program — we’re talking charanga, cha-cha-cha, son montuno, tumbao; recordings from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Plus a track from the recently reissued debut as bandleader of Ruben Gonzalez (pictured above), whose career went all the way back to those days.

Also this week: percussion from South America’s Pacific coast; now that Chad has been added to Trump’s travel ban, let’s hear some music from that threatening (?) country; and more dancefloor gems from South Africa.

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

Playlist:

Bill Lupoletti 96 September 27th, 2017

