Activate! presents:

Activate! September 28 – October 5

Tonight at 5pm, I’ll preview and give away tickets to The Shack Up fest featuring Sid Kingsley (pictured), plus I can get you in the door for The Psychedelic Furs at The National, Touche Amore at The Camel, and The Bronx at Strange Matter! Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/

Playlist:

Mike Rutz 107 September 28th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows