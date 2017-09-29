Friday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:

عربى حشيش

Sapa7 el Gamal, 7abayyeb! (literally: Morning of beauty darlinks!) I’m going to see one of my all time favorite bands, Mashrou’ Leila, on Sunday. They are from Lebanon and to get pumped up, and celebrate them (they’ve had a rough week actually, musicians in Egypt are calling to ban them from the country after the played to a 35000 member sold out crowd waving rainbow flags in Cairo. seven fans were arrested http://berkeleybside.com/7-arrested-after-mashrou-leila-concert-in-cairo/) I decided to do the whole show on Arabic Speaking Artists. We’re Covering artists from all over the region as well as expats in Europe and Canada, but because it’s me the playlist is heavy on Algerian/Morroccan Chaabi, Rai, and Gnaoua Musics, Indy rock from the levant, and superpop! Some Lyrics Below.

Ishta,

Princess Beet Farmer

El Morabba3, Asheek

On the Check

I am bewildered with you; the land gives both you and me.

Your face makes it clear.

it’s clear that there is an agenda that formulates who you are.

It’s very well known who took double shares and who fell in debt.

It’s very well known where the funding is from and who exactly was the beneficiary.

Don’t bother with them… Don’t bother with me…

Don’t bother with them… Don’t bother with me…

why are you covering the sunlight?

We’re going to get the Check just on time.

not going by luck… not an error in the script, Mahmoud.

We’re going to fish in the middle of the sea not in the gulf

We’re not going to greet you, it’s over… years have passed, Mahmoud

the story is widespread, we gathered together against you and against the current.

and if the current is fierce, it will to fade and you are going to fade…

It’s very well known who took double shares and who fell in debt.

It’s very well known where the funding is from and who exactly was the beneficiary.

Article about Hashrab Hashish by Luka: http://beehy.pe/luka-blue-hashrab-hashish-egypt/

Tarraband, Baghdad Chobi

Baghdad Choby – Gobi Baghdad

M The first step your rhythm is known

From my scent and my dances

From the first tone taught me the money

Idec Bidia as if you love me

Do not take the color of my eyes

If the eye has gone through the eye

What is the color of Jaffoni?

That night and night

What color you take my eyes

If the eye has gone through the eye

What is the color of Jaffoni?

That night

Weyak. I want to dance

This is my beloved dance

Weyak I want my favorite song

This is my favorite song

(x2)

The gift is magnificence

From my deprived heart

From my shofa

my beautiful country

And a High Secretariat

Lagnelle is loyal

On the tone of Baghdad

And the weight of the Gobi

Do not take the color of my eyes

If the eye has gone through the eye

What is the color of Jaffoni?

That night and night

What color you take my eyes

If the eye has gone through the eye

What is the color of Jaffoni?

That night

Weyak. I want to dance

This is my beloved dance

Weyak I want my favorite song

This is my favorite song

(x2)

Do not take the color of my eyes

And what is analyzed

What color you take my eyes

What is analyzed

Baghdad

Dar es Salaam

Dar Mahboubi

Mashrou’ Leila Bint el Khandaki

The girl of the ditch*

Here you have your life

And you have all your habits

You’ve grown up as if the feeling of alienation has born with you

Your skin doesn’t fit you anymore

Nor fit your dreams

You are afraid to sleep for years

You’re waking up and you still your daddy’s girl

What “betraying him”?

While he has been betraying you all his life

What “Selling him out” ?

While he has been selling you out all his life 1

If the soil is salty, why do we plant promises

Get up sister, drive us and let’s never come back

Tomorrow we will be back

Your mom told you that’s okay

Tomorrow you will get used to it

And you’re talking with the world around you but you’re still lonely

And to be honest, you’ve never tried

To run away

And you stayed in the ditch

In the deep ditch, fighting it.

What “betraying him”?

While he has been betraying you all his life

What “Selling him out” ?

While he has been selling you out all his life

If the soil is salty, why do we plant promises

Get up sister, drive the vehicle and let’s never come back

Tomorrow we will be back

If the soil is salty, why do we plant promises

Get up sister, drive the vehicle and let’s never come back

Tomorrow we will be back

Tomorrow we will be back

Tomorrow we will be back

Tomorrow we will be back

Hamza Namira, Insan

Human

Oh how I wish to live like a human being who carries his heart in his hand

All those feeling cold would find warmth in the palms of his hands

When he laughs all of God’s creation laughs

When he’s happy he makes everyone else happy

A human being inside you and me

A human being who has a dream and an aim

He’s always giving away everything he has

And he doesn’t even own his own spirit

Inside his heart and in the depths of his eyes

He carries hope, sunrise and life

A human being who loves and never hates

A human being who has hope for a better tomorrow

He appears in the midst of hardship and reassures others

Never has he betrayed nor will he ever accuse anyone of treason

Cheb Khaled, Rachid Taha, Faudel, Abdelkader

Abdelkader

Abdel Kader, my master, my guide

Ease my pain, make me strong

Help me through the dark night of my soul

O sweet girl of my homeland

Why is my heart so troubled

While yours is at peace?

In spite of love’s many pleasures

She’s turned away and left me

After a night of bliss

Abdel Kader, keeper of the keys

Keeper of my soul

I have left heaven and come back to earth

Away from her arms

I pray life is long enough to let me start over

Heal me and turn me away from my pain

