Sapa7 el Gamal, 7abayyeb! (literally: Morning of beauty darlinks!) I’m going to see one of my all time favorite bands, Mashrou’ Leila, on Sunday. They are from Lebanon and to get pumped up, and celebrate them (they’ve had a rough week actually, musicians in Egypt are calling to ban them from the country after the played to a 35000 member sold out crowd waving rainbow flags in Cairo. seven fans were arrested http://berkeleybside.com/7-arrested-after-mashrou-leila-concert-in-cairo/) I decided to do the whole show on Arabic Speaking Artists. We’re Covering artists from all over the region as well as expats in Europe and Canada, but because it’s me the playlist is heavy on Algerian/Morroccan Chaabi, Rai, and Gnaoua Musics, Indy rock from the levant, and superpop! Some Lyrics Below.
El Morabba3, Asheek
On the Check
I am bewildered with you; the land gives both you and me.
Your face makes it clear.
it’s clear that there is an agenda that formulates who you are.
It’s very well known who took double shares and who fell in debt.
It’s very well known where the funding is from and who exactly was the beneficiary.
Don’t bother with them… Don’t bother with me…
Don’t bother with them… Don’t bother with me…
why are you covering the sunlight?
We’re going to get the Check just on time.
not going by luck… not an error in the script, Mahmoud.
We’re going to fish in the middle of the sea not in the gulf
We’re not going to greet you, it’s over… years have passed, Mahmoud
the story is widespread, we gathered together against you and against the current.
and if the current is fierce, it will to fade and you are going to fade…
It’s very well known who took double shares and who fell in debt.
It’s very well known where the funding is from and who exactly was the beneficiary.
Article about Hashrab Hashish by Luka: http://beehy.pe/luka-blue-hashrab-hashish-egypt/
Tarraband, Baghdad Chobi
Baghdad Choby – Gobi Baghdad
M The first step your rhythm is known
From my scent and my dances
From the first tone taught me the money
Idec Bidia as if you love me
Do not take the color of my eyes
If the eye has gone through the eye
What is the color of Jaffoni?
That night and night
What color you take my eyes
If the eye has gone through the eye
What is the color of Jaffoni?
That night
Weyak. I want to dance
This is my beloved dance
Weyak I want my favorite song
This is my favorite song
(x2)
The gift is magnificence
From my deprived heart
From my shofa
my beautiful country
And a High Secretariat
Lagnelle is loyal
On the tone of Baghdad
And the weight of the Gobi
Do not take the color of my eyes
If the eye has gone through the eye
What is the color of Jaffoni?
That night and night
What color you take my eyes
If the eye has gone through the eye
What is the color of Jaffoni?
That night
Weyak. I want to dance
This is my beloved dance
Weyak I want my favorite song
This is my favorite song
(x2)
Do not take the color of my eyes
And what is analyzed
What color you take my eyes
What is analyzed
Baghdad
Dar es Salaam
Dar Mahboubi
Mashrou’ Leila Bint el Khandaki
The girl of the ditch*
Here you have your life
And you have all your habits
You’ve grown up as if the feeling of alienation has born with you
Your skin doesn’t fit you anymore
Nor fit your dreams
You are afraid to sleep for years
You’re waking up and you still your daddy’s girl
What “betraying him”?
While he has been betraying you all his life
What “Selling him out” ?
While he has been selling you out all his life 1
If the soil is salty, why do we plant promises
Get up sister, drive us and let’s never come back
Tomorrow we will be back
Your mom told you that’s okay
Tomorrow you will get used to it
And you’re talking with the world around you but you’re still lonely
And to be honest, you’ve never tried
To run away
And you stayed in the ditch
In the deep ditch, fighting it.
What “betraying him”?
While he has been betraying you all his life
What “Selling him out” ?
While he has been selling you out all his life
If the soil is salty, why do we plant promises
Get up sister, drive the vehicle and let’s never come back
Tomorrow we will be back
If the soil is salty, why do we plant promises
Get up sister, drive the vehicle and let’s never come back
Tomorrow we will be back
Tomorrow we will be back
Tomorrow we will be back
Tomorrow we will be back
Hamza Namira, Insan
Human
Oh how I wish to live like a human being who carries his heart in his hand
All those feeling cold would find warmth in the palms of his hands
When he laughs all of God’s creation laughs
When he’s happy he makes everyone else happy
A human being inside you and me
A human being who has a dream and an aim
He’s always giving away everything he has
And he doesn’t even own his own spirit
Inside his heart and in the depths of his eyes
He carries hope, sunrise and life
A human being who loves and never hates
A human being who has hope for a better tomorrow
He appears in the midst of hardship and reassures others
Never has he betrayed nor will he ever accuse anyone of treason
Cheb Khaled, Rachid Taha, Faudel, Abdelkader
Abdelkader
Abdel Kader, my master, my guide
Ease my pain, make me strong
Help me through the dark night of my soul
O sweet girl of my homeland
Why is my heart so troubled
While yours is at peace?
In spite of love’s many pleasures
She’s turned away and left me
After a night of bliss
Abdel Kader, keeper of the keys
Keeper of my soul
I have left heaven and come back to earth
Away from her arms
I pray life is long enough to let me start over
Heal me and turn me away from my pain
