Mood Indigo presents:

Mood Indigo 17 – Blue ~Atmospheric~ Tunes

Tonight’s playlist is inspired by what’s above and all around us, the atmosphere. We’ll hear some sad tunes inspired by the rain, sun, sky, air; all that is within the gaseous dome around the planet. If you have any requests, don’t hesitate to call the studio!! 804-649-9737

Playlist:

Alicia Coté 208 September 29th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows