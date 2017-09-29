Open Source RVA presents:

Open Source RVA September 29, 2017

SAY HELLO TO OUR LITTLE SHOW! On Friday’s edition of Open Source RVA, heard at noon on WRIR, guest host Kate Andrews has an extended talk with former “Bloomberg Businessweek” reporter Roben Farzad, the host of NPR One’s “Full Disclosure,” and the author of a new book, Hotel Scarface, about the cocaine wars of Miami. We also have a brand new installment of Curtain Call, our bi-weekly look at all things theatre, produced by the Richmond Theatre Critics Circle. This time out, Jerry Williams, Rich Griset, Claire Boswell and David Timberline take a critical look at Swift Creek Mill’s production of The Woman in Black, Virginia Rep’s take on Shakespeare in Love, and Lysistrata from the Quill Theatre Company. STAY ON COURSE WITH THE SOURCE! Tune in to WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

148 September 29th, 2017

