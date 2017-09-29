What the Fontaine?! presents:

This week I learned of the passing of my friend Page Haley as well as the passing of Dirt Woman. Two iconic parts of my time in Richmond gone. I’ll be at Dirt’s memorial tomorrow, but tonight I’m gonna play songs from the era of which I think of Page. Oh, and there’s a ticket giveaway, for the Bronx, halfway through. Tune in 9-11pmEDT.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

The Cure – A Forest

Siouxsie + Banshees – Israel

The Cult – Nirvana

The Birthday Party – Sonny’s Burning

Scratch Acid – Mary Had a Little Drug Problem

Big Black – Passing Complexion

Tupelo Chain Sex – The Revolution Will Be Televised

Tupelo Chain Sex – America Today

Divine – Born to Be Cheap

New York Dolls – Chatterbox

Jesus Lizard – Boilermaker

Devo – Jerkin’ Back ‘N’ Forth

Echo & the Bunnymen – The Cutter

The Smiths – What Difference Does It Make

The Bronx – Two Birds (Radio Edit) [Tues @SMatter]

Iggy Pop – Sixteen

Bow Wow Wow – Radio G-String

The Damned – New Rose

Public Image Ltd – Annalisa

Mission of Burma – This Is Not a Photograph

X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage, Up Yours!

999 – Homicide

Romeo Void – Never Say Never

Lene Lovich – Lucky Number

Pigbag – Papa’s Got a Brand New Pigbag

Eurythmics – Would I Lie to You?

Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty

Tom Waits – Hang on St. Christopher

L7 – Freak Magnet

