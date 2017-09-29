What the Fontaine?! presents:
This week I learned of the passing of my friend Page Haley as well as the passing of Dirt Woman. Two iconic parts of my time in Richmond gone. I’ll be at Dirt’s memorial tomorrow, but tonight I’m gonna play songs from the era of which I think of Page. Oh, and there’s a ticket giveaway, for the Bronx, halfway through. Tune in 9-11pmEDT.
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
The Cure – A Forest
Siouxsie + Banshees – Israel
The Cult – Nirvana
The Birthday Party – Sonny’s Burning
Scratch Acid – Mary Had a Little Drug Problem
Big Black – Passing Complexion
Tupelo Chain Sex – The Revolution Will Be Televised
Tupelo Chain Sex – America Today
Divine – Born to Be Cheap
New York Dolls – Chatterbox
Jesus Lizard – Boilermaker
Devo – Jerkin’ Back ‘N’ Forth
Echo & the Bunnymen – The Cutter
The Smiths – What Difference Does It Make
The Bronx – Two Birds (Radio Edit) [Tues @SMatter]
Iggy Pop – Sixteen
Bow Wow Wow – Radio G-String
The Damned – New Rose
Public Image Ltd – Annalisa
Mission of Burma – This Is Not a Photograph
X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage, Up Yours!
999 – Homicide
Romeo Void – Never Say Never
Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
Pigbag – Papa’s Got a Brand New Pigbag
Eurythmics – Would I Lie to You?
Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty
Tom Waits – Hang on St. Christopher
L7 – Freak Magnet
Fontaine 109 September 29th, 2017
