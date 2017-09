Children of the Night presents:

Children of the Night: RIP Charles Bradley

On tonight’s show, we’ve got a tribute to late, great soul singer Charles Bradley. We’ve also got tunes from The Bronx, Plague Vendor, Nosaj Thing, Com Truise, Psychedelic Furs, Futurebirds, Bash & Pop, Circa Waves, Two Door Cinema Club, Rhiannon Giddens, Secret Sisters, Oh Wonder and much, much more.

Playlist:

TonyJ42 155 September 30th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows