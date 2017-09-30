InterTribal presents:

Jama with the NAMA

Good morning,

Welcome to your Saturday morning. Today we focus on the NAMA nominated finalists of the 2017 Native American Music Awards. Voting is still open, but don’t wait.

We are focusing our music from many different Nations and many different styles. Here is some of the Best of the Best.

I am expecting a call in today, an interview with Rene Locklear White sharing information about The Gathering.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

InterTribal 132 September 30th, 2017

