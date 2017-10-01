PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 10/1/2017 presents:

Happy October to all. A Great Month is upon us. Folk Fest, Fall Fundraiser and Halloween.just for starters. Get ready to Rumble ! Enjoy the Music !

BIRTHDAYS THIS MONTH INCLUDE: Henry Franklin, Dave Holland, Mark Helias, Ronnie Laws, Steve Swallow, Dave Samuels, Von Freeman,

Edie Gomez, Leon Thomas, Larry Young and Jo Jones.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Dave Stryker/Strykin’ Ahead/Strykin’ Ahead/Strikezone /2017

Dee Dee Bridgewater/Why/Memphis…Yes I’m Ready/Okeh/2017

Tom Harrell/Gee,A.Bee/Moving Picture/High Note/2017

Bob Ferrel/Mt Secret Love/Jazztopian Dream/BFM Productions/2017

Vijay Iver Sextet/Into Action/Far From Over/ECM/2017

Jazz At Lincoln Center/Very Early/Handful of Keys/Blue Engine/2017

Tony Allen/Tony’s Blues/The Source/Blue Note/2017

Nestor Torres/Memphis Underground/Jazz Flute Traditions/Alfi/2017

Gerald Beckett/Eva/Oblivion/Summit/2017

HOUR # 2

Reunion Tribute/Misty/Tribute to Erroll Garner/BluJazz/2017

Hilario Duran/Contumbao/Contumbao/Alma/2017

Eve Cornelius/Why Not/Live At Smoke/Tone Eve Recordings/2017

Benny Benack,III/You Already Know/One Of A Kind/BB3 Productions/2017

Woody Shaw-Louis Hayes/Some Other Blues/The Tour Vol Two/High Note/2017

Debbie Poryes/Loving Hank/Loving Hank/OA2/2017

Cecile McLoren Salvant/Nothing Like You/Mack Avenue/2017

Julian Gerstin Sextet/I Remember It Differently/The One Who Makes You Happy/ZABAP Music/2017

Chris Parker/Moving Forward Now/Moving Forward Now/CPM/2017

Kirk Lightsey-Harold Danko/Pinocchio/Shorter By Two/Sunnyside/2017

Lauren Kinhan/Never Will I Marry/A Sleepin’ Bee/Dotted i/2017

Kermit Ruffins-Irvin Mayfield/Do Whatcha You Wanna/A Beautiful World/Basin Street/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME

