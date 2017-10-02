The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit presents:

Bright Spot

Hey Listeners,

What a crappy news day. But I’m not gonna let it bother me tonight. No instead I’m gonna focus on the upcoming Richmond Folk Festival and all the wonderful artists and incredible music that will be at the heart of what has become Richmond’s – if not the region’s best fall event.

Lots of great music on tap and some time during the first hour I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to see The Chris Robinson Brotherhood in Charlottesville at The Jefferson Theater on Sunday night (10/8).

Thanks for listening – hope tonight’s show lifts your spirits.

The Haberdasher

Playlist:

