Welcome back to the Saloon! This week I’ll be taking a close look at some of the artists & bands performing at the 8th Annual Festy Experience in Nelson County later this week (Oct 5-8). I’ll also take a look at a couple of other folks appearing live right here in Richmond this week as well. I’ll fill in around that with some new music and a couple of cuts from a Nick Lowe tribute I just picked up recently. It’s all good stuff, so kick back & enjoy!

Blitzen Trapper: Rebel: Rebel

Rebekah Long: Honky Cat: Run Away

Whiskey Myers: Hank: Mud

Lisa Mitchell: California: When They Play That Song EP

Jeff the Brotherhood: Marie Provost: Lowe Country – The Songs of Nick Lowe

Jon Langford: Natchez Trace: Four Lost Souls

Left Arm Tan: El Camino: El Camino

Robert Ellis: All Men Are Liars: Lowe Country – The Songs of Nick Lowe

Matt Cameron: Time Can’t Wait: Cavedweller

Shout Out Louds: Jumbo Jet: Ease My Mind

Jesse Terry: Dance In Our Old Shoes: Stargazer

Brent Ryan: Pistolero: Cinnamon Pass

Colter Wall: Transcendent Ramblin’ Railroad Blues: Colter Wall

Tim Bennett: Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You: The View From Here

8th Annual Festy Experience Set:

Sierra Hull: Compass: A Taste of Merlefest

Dori Freeman: Bright Lights: Letters Never Read

Drive-By Truckers: Go-Go Boots: Go-Go Boots

Ani DiFranco: J: Which Side Are You On

The Jerry Douglas Band: Hey Joe: What If

Joan Osborne: Pensacola: Relish

Emily Mure: Roommate’s Predicament: Worth

Tyminski: Southern Gothic: Southern Gothic

Anna Tivel: Illinois: Small Believer

Lucinda Williams: Wild And Blue (Bonus Track): This Sweet Old World

Live in Richmond This Week:

Noah Guthrie: Pardon Me: Pardon Me

The Secret Sisters: He’s Fine: You Don’t Own Me Anymore

Rusty Young: Down Home: Waitin’ For The Sun

*Dan Whitaker & The Shinebenders: Deeper In Your Love: Anything You Wanted To

*Pat Waters: Beautiful Girl: Pat Waters

Kathy Black: Main Street: Main Street (Waxsimile Sampler)

Love Canon: Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 – 1st Movement: Greatest Hits Vol. 1

