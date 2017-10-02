Lost Music Saloon presents:
Welcome back to the Saloon! This week I’ll be taking a close look at some of the artists & bands performing at the 8th Annual Festy Experience in Nelson County later this week (Oct 5-8). I’ll also take a look at a couple of other folks appearing live right here in Richmond this week as well. I’ll fill in around that with some new music and a couple of cuts from a Nick Lowe tribute I just picked up recently. It’s all good stuff, so kick back & enjoy!
Blitzen Trapper: Rebel: Rebel
Rebekah Long: Honky Cat: Run Away
Whiskey Myers: Hank: Mud
Lisa Mitchell: California: When They Play That Song EP
Jeff the Brotherhood: Marie Provost: Lowe Country – The Songs of Nick Lowe
Jon Langford: Natchez Trace: Four Lost Souls
Left Arm Tan: El Camino: El Camino
Robert Ellis: All Men Are Liars: Lowe Country – The Songs of Nick Lowe
Matt Cameron: Time Can’t Wait: Cavedweller
Shout Out Louds: Jumbo Jet: Ease My Mind
Jesse Terry: Dance In Our Old Shoes: Stargazer
Brent Ryan: Pistolero: Cinnamon Pass
Colter Wall: Transcendent Ramblin’ Railroad Blues: Colter Wall
Tim Bennett: Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You: The View From Here
8th Annual Festy Experience Set:
Sierra Hull: Compass: A Taste of Merlefest
Dori Freeman: Bright Lights: Letters Never Read
Drive-By Truckers: Go-Go Boots: Go-Go Boots
Ani DiFranco: J: Which Side Are You On
The Jerry Douglas Band: Hey Joe: What If
Joan Osborne: Pensacola: Relish
Emily Mure: Roommate’s Predicament: Worth
Tyminski: Southern Gothic: Southern Gothic
Anna Tivel: Illinois: Small Believer
Lucinda Williams: Wild And Blue (Bonus Track): This Sweet Old World
Live in Richmond This Week:
Noah Guthrie: Pardon Me: Pardon Me
The Secret Sisters: He’s Fine: You Don’t Own Me Anymore
Rusty Young: Down Home: Waitin’ For The Sun
*Dan Whitaker & The Shinebenders: Deeper In Your Love: Anything You Wanted To
*Pat Waters: Beautiful Girl: Pat Waters
Kathy Black: Main Street: Main Street (Waxsimile Sampler)
Love Canon: Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 – 1st Movement: Greatest Hits Vol. 1
