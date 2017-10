Time Again Radio Show presents:

The Roots of Country, a sampling…

Country sure ain’t what it used to be… tonight we explore some of the earliest recorded roots of the “Country” genre to try and flesh out some of long lost giants of a truly boundless time in American Music.

Playlist:

October 3rd, 2017

