Activate! presents:

Activate! October 5 – October 12

In addition to the local artists who have album releases this week, including Sammi Lanzetta (pictured) and Charmer, I’ll give away tickets at 5pm to see Dinosaur Jr. at The National, Elvis Depressedly/Emma Ruth Rundle at The Broadberry, and Rob Zombie at the Classic Ampitheatre. Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/

Playlist:

Mike Rutz 107 October 5th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows