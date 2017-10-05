Breakfast Blend w/ Galaxy Girl & Friends presents:

Galaxy Girl – 20171005 – The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

That’s right folks! It’s October! Every year I do a Halloween show, and every year I end up with lots of leftover music I didn’t get to play. And it’s not like these tracks are the Bit-O-Honeys of the music world; some of these tracks are full size Snickers! So in order to bring you the fullest variety in the plastic pumpkin of Halloweeny music, I will be presenting 4 weeks of spooky, ghosty, creepy, dark, and candy-filled music for your listening pleasure. I hope this first week wets your whistle for what’s to come! Thank you for listening, and, as always, I hope you enjoy the show!

Playlist:

October 5th, 2017

