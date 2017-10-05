Commonwealth of Notions presents:

October 5th, 2017 – Welcome to October

Hi.

I like to think that every week of radio that I get to do is an exercise in providing an entertaining auditory glimpse into the way that we all connect to one another and how that can hopefully instill a bit of hope. It’s a lofty goal. An ambitious one that hopefully provides a bit of calm even when it seems like nothing around us makes any sense.

It’s the start of one of my favorite months of the year and I am gonna just put together what I can figure is the best radio that I can put together on a day like today.

It’s The Commonwealth of Notions!

Look below for the playlist!

As Always, Thanks for Tuning In and Supporting All Things Local!

Playlist:

shannon.cleary 120 October 5th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows