Secret Bonus Level presents:
This week we’re taking a week off of Secret Bonus Level to bring you The Vos Show! I’ll tell you all about it SOOOOOOON!
Here’s the real scoop: all of our usual live band equipment wasn’t at the radio station. So we gave the band the night off. Noah Page was just going to play a playlist off his iTunes like a
big dumby normal DJ, but then Sanji was like, “I have rappers coming!” And The Vos Show was born.
NoahPage 216 October 5th, 2017
Posted In: Music, Music Shows
Is this episode gonna have online listening too? Or is the Vos show only legend?