Secret Bonus Level presents:

It’s The Vos Show! It’s NOT Secret Bonus Level!

This week we’re taking a week off of Secret Bonus Level to bring you The Vos Show! I’ll tell you all about it SOOOOOOON!

Here’s the real scoop: all of our usual live band equipment wasn’t at the radio station. So we gave the band the night off. Noah Page was just going to play a playlist off his iTunes like a big dumby normal DJ, but then Sanji was like, “I have rappers coming!” And The Vos Show was born.

Playlist:

NoahPage 216 October 5th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows