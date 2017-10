Mood Indigo presents:

Mood Indigo 18 – Moon + Stars

Tonight’s Mood Indigo features blue tracks to the tune of the moon + stars.

In honor of last night’s full moon and tonight’s waning gibbous, we’ll listen to songs dedicated to the moon, stars, and rest of the cosmos.

Playlist:

Alicia Coté 208 October 6th, 2017

