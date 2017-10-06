Open Source RVA presents:

A SOURCE FOR SORE EARS!! On Friday’s episode of Open Source RVA, heard at noon on WRIR, host Don Harrison welcomes William Martin, the director of The Valentine, to talk about “Controversy/History,” the museum’s new community conversations series. We also discuss how you can nominate your favorite hometown heroes for the Valentine’s annual Richmond History Makers awards. And then Richmond magazine editor Dina Weinstein speaks with Annette Marquis, and Phillip Hilliker of the James River Writers group, all about the upcoming 15th annual James River Writer’s Conference slated for next weekend. All of that PLUS RVA Dirt’s Melissa Vaughan contributes a solo Quick and Dirty Council report, detailing what happened during the contentious Sept. 25 Richmond City Council meeting. GET YOUR NICE HOT SOURCE RIGHT HERE! Richmond’s audio news digest can be heard at Friday noon on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

