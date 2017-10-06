Friday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:

Someday I’ll Stop Playing All Songs in Arabic

But not today, dear listener, I am on a kick. Next week. Maybe. I might have to ween myself off, it’s all I listen to lately. And there’s sooo much good stuff. Anyway, I have been avoiding playing political music for a few different reasons, but today I’m going to go ahead and share some message music, and hopefully talk about it in a way which isn’t too far off the mark. Definitely check out lyrics below (in no particular order). Infinite love, Princess Beet Farmer

Article about LGBT crackdown in Egypt: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/03/world/middleeast/egypt-gay-arrests.html

Sout al Horeya

by Emir Eid and Hany Adel

The Voice of Freedom

I went out and said that I was not coming back

And wrote with my own blood in each street

We made ourselves heard by those who were not listening

And all the barriers were broken

Our weapon was our dreams

َAnd the future was bright before us

We have waited for so long

Looking for without finding our place

In each street of my country

The voice of freedom is calling

We raised our head upwards

And hunger did not matter to us

The most important thing is to get our rights

And to write our own story with our blood

If you had been one of us

Don’t blabber by telling us

To leave and give up our dream

And stop saying the word “I”

In each street of my country

The sound of freedom is calling

Dark Egyptian hands

Against discrimination

Wide open in the midst of the mighty roars

Breaking the frames

The magnificent youth came out

Turned their autumn into a spring

And achieved the miracle

Awakening the murdered

Kill me, kill me

Killing me will not rebuild your country

I am writing another life for my homeland

Is that my blood or the spring?

Both their colour is green

I am smiling from happiness, not sorrow1

In each street of my country

The voice of freedom is calling

In each street of my country

The voice of freedom is calling

Khamsa Santy

by Sharmoofers

Five cm

eh ellaky doot…….

I woke up early..washed my face by two drops

because the water isn’t available almost since 2 hours

opened the flat’s door sounds like I’m entering a pool

the last five cm of my pants are wet

and the janitor.. his Jalabia’s end is in his mouth, catching his wiper in his hand, you can’t find stupidity like this

feel like he’s at aqueous ballet show

and with ultimate delight.. he looks at me and says

good morning sir.. why do you look unhappy?

I kept on my way to my car. it’s parked in front of my home

I looked at the cabot.. written on it a funny and cute words

drilled by a pin

“Samar, really I’m deeply falling in love with you”

eh ellaky doot…….

and got in the car and ran the engine and turned to the right without my willing..I swear in god I didn’t choose

so where can I go?

ِA donkey cart has jumped from the bridge

and people are yelling and shouting and I missed my work’s deadline

and parked my car.. the pretty’s colour is oily

and the weather is hot and a heated sun.. where’s my air conditioner?

and opened the door..surrounded by dusts

the last five cm of my pants are dirty

cut them and made them as short-pants..I sweat and got no tissue

and mainly I’m a cool guy..woah I’ll jump out in the Nile river

I want to swim..oh if I got an elephant’s trunk

that’s will be ok..

I will make a croll swim..

The age of the Pimp

by Ramy Essam

In the age of the pimp, everyone is okay because of the great meatball medicine The pimp isn’t just any leader, he can bring down a plane with his finger He makes our people homeless in Sinai and the media have become prostitutes Our streets aren’t crowded, not a single day do we wait for a traffic light Our brothers in prison are piles of flesh and the pimp rules appropriately We are stuck with the pimp, shout hey to the pimp, shout ho! In the age of the pimp we have become foreigners in our own country but our country will be full of light Even the stakes up our asses will be designer and everyone will get one according to the constitution They removed the puppets and brought other puppets, surely the pimp is the biggest one You see, the pimp is superman who will build our country with the twinkle of his eyes Everyone will eat for free from the blessings of the pimp We are stuck with the pimp, shout hey to the pimp, shout ho! This is the story of a pimp and it hasn’t ended, but our end is drawing nearer and nearer The pimp does business in the name of religion and tailors any law We left a pimp and got a pimp, the first pimp who was a pharaoh O the blood of the martyrs on the pavement that the pimp is dealing in If you are ready to waste their blood, shout hey to the pimp We are stuck with the pimp, shout hey to the pimp, shout ho

Saheb Elra3i

by El Far3i

He told me “son, what style do you sing in? It is not the local style.” “But if this song is about the one you’d sacrifice your life for, then let us listen to your great voice, oh you nice one” (x2) I said I’m here noticing that you don’t like every one around here, but trust me, you’d like me, and I’m from these parts I here see that you’re the only one who’s not afraid, you fight with the knights, I admire you for that He told me “son, what style do you sing in? It is not the local style.” “But if this song is about the one you’d sacrifice your life for, then let us listen to you great voice, oh you nice one” I said here I notice and feel that people around here are stubborn, and judge you based on what you are wearing, I am originally from around these parts I am here and be assured, the public opinion is poisonous, and I don’t want to jump to generalizations, because people will say “you shouldn’t have said that” I am not a scholar nor a scientist, but I feel that there are misunderstandings, and there are silly people that we believe what they say, but let’s not talk about this today He told me “son, what style do you sing in? It is not the local style.” “But if this song is about the one you’d sacrifice your life for, then let us listen to your great voice, oh you nice one”﻿

Batalte Elli

by Zaman Band

You’re no longer mine You spoiled pretty girl Your tears Can no longer solve the problem We’re no longer together There’s no love anymore And another problem just came up No longer the talk Can erase the pain This break up just came too late No longer the talk Can erase the pain This break up just came too late You’re no longer mine You spoiled pretty girl Your tears Can no longer solve the problem We’re no longer together There’s no love anymore And another problem just came up I told you, enough I don’t wanna be caged anymore You’re already not the same person Stop asking more questions I told you, enough I don’t wanna be caged anymore You’re already not the same person Stop asking more questions You’re no longer mine﻿

Khair Alshaghab

by Nasserdin Eltouffar Feat. Al Darwich and Hello Pschallepo

– The best riot

[Nasserin Tafar]

Do not forget or think about the death of the king as a lie

Walk the Zajal to celebrate Ntarkoz party songs

Weep from the joy of your dog, let him die, and sleep with the dead, the wolf shall die

It is in you that you say, “My brother died, the one who is waiting is lost, and the other is lost.”

In you you will take away my sins;

In thee shall we glorify thee;

You say to me that I am with me, that I have a sword of fire

The word is broken, and the boot is rejected

You say that I am against and curse everything and every end

Naatar Haltrak of years, Darwish and Nasserine

A diseased music bleeding of the news of Aleppo, Homs and Al Ain

[الدرويش]

Revolution on the soul

But if he ate the sun, he would eat it

Live on the people, live on the best riot

A verse of anger

Right east, on the hair of the country which is individual

On what cry in forever

Live on people extended

Revolution on the soul

But if he ate the sun, he would eat it

Live on the people, live on the best riot

A verse of anger

Right east, on the hair of the country which is individual

On what cry in forever

Live on people

Extended extended term .

