What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Super Squad Zombie-Sploitation (10/6/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

Tonight I’m joined by Davis Bradley and other producers of the upcoming web series Super Squad. Davis describes it as zombie-sploitation. Sounds fun! Let’s hear what they say about it, plus check out which bands’ music they brought up. Tune in 9-11pmEDT.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Turbonegro – Get It On

Buzzcocks – Hollow Inside

talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring

Goblin – Zombie

Goblin – Zaratozom

Goblin – Hunting

talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring

Goblin – Dawn of the Living Dead

Elliot Sharp / Carbon – Good for Business

talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring

Goblin – Amo Non Amo

Goblin – Connexion

talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring

Goblin – Death Dies

Goblin – Deep Shadows

Goblin – Suspiria

The Damned – New Rose

Spizz Energi – Where’s Captain Kirk?

Alice Donut – My Boyfriend’s Back [Angels cover]

Johnny & the Self- Abusers – Saints & Sinners

Peaches – Search and Destroy [Iggy cover]

Fontaine 109 October 6th, 2017

Playlist:

