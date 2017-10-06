What the Fontaine?! presents:
Tonight I’m joined by Davis Bradley and other producers of the upcoming web series Super Squad. Davis describes it as zombie-sploitation. Sounds fun! Let’s hear what they say about it, plus check out which bands’ music they brought up. Tune in 9-11pmEDT.
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Turbonegro – Get It On
Buzzcocks – Hollow Inside
talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring
Goblin – Zombie
Goblin – Zaratozom
Goblin – Hunting
talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring
Goblin – Dawn of the Living Dead
Elliot Sharp / Carbon – Good for Business
talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring
Goblin – Amo Non Amo
Goblin – Connexion
talk w/ Davis Bradley, Glenn Cocoa, Monica Moehring
Goblin – Death Dies
Goblin – Deep Shadows
Goblin – Suspiria
The Damned – New Rose
Spizz Energi – Where’s Captain Kirk?
Alice Donut – My Boyfriend’s Back [Angels cover]
Johnny & the Self- Abusers – Saints & Sinners
Peaches – Search and Destroy [Iggy cover]
