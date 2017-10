Children of the Night presents:

Children of the Night: Tribute to Tom Petty

It’s a tribute to Tom Petty tonight, with a couple hits, a bunch of deep tracks, TP doing other people’s songs, Mudcrutch, Traveling Wilburys and other people doing TP songs. It’s time to move on so let’s roll another joint and rock around as Tom heads into the great wide open.

Playlist:

