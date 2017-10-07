InterTribal presents:
Good Morning and Welcome,
Celebrating the first Saturday in October, we continue our journey exploring the Native American Music Award Finalists for 2017. Not every musical artist played today will fit that category, but many I play have graced the NAMA Stages and have been honored to win in previous years.
We celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day this weekend.
Walk in Peace,
Tall Feathers
InterTribal 132 October 7th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Tags: indigenous, Indigenous Music, intertribal, Music show, native america, native american, Native American Drum, native american flute, Native American Music, native american musicians, WRIR
Leave a Reply