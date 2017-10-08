Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 10/8/2017

Another edition of the set today featuring a goodly number of new releases. Enjoy

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Pepper Adams, Yusef Lateef, Abdullah Ibrahim, Milt Larkin, Thelonius Monk, Sweets Edison, Oscar

Brown,Jr., Cecil Bridgewater, Billy Higgins, Art Blakey, Lester Bowie, Mose Allison, Art Tatum, Lee

Konitz, Pharoah Sanders, Ray Brown, Terry Gibbs, Kenny Garrett and Junior Mance.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

The Verve Jazz Ensemble/From This Moment On/Swing-A-Nova/VJE/2017

Arturo O’Farrill-Chucho Valdes/Gonki Gonki/Familia/Motema/2017

Gary Meek/What Happened To My Good Shoes/Originals/Squared Productions/2017

Christian McBride Big Band/Usted Ta Could/Bringin’ It/Mack Avenue/2017

Bill Charlap Trio/Satellite/Uptown Downtown/Impulse/2017

Bruce Harris/Ash Questions/Begginings/Posi-Tone/2017

Dave Potter/Beatitudes/You Already Know/Summit/2017

Negroni Trio/Isn’t She Lovely/New Era/Sony Music/2017

Ella Fitzgerald/Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off/Someone To Watch Over Me/Verve/2017

HOUR # 2

Rob Schneiderman/Left Coast Lullaby/Tone Twister/Holistic MusicWorks/2017

Johnny O’Neal/Guilty/In The Moment/Smoke Sessions/2017

Hazelrigg Brothers/Spirits In The Material World/Songs We Like/HB/2017

Steve Heckman-Matt Clark/Jeannine/Some Other Time-Slow Cafe/World City Music/2017

Alan Ferber Big Band/Get Sassy/Jigsaw/Sunnyside/2017

Joel Levine/Peace Go With You Brother/The Whistleblower/IUE Records/2017

Jared Hall/Tones For Jones/Hallways/Holistic MusicWorks/2017

Vince Mendoza/Homecoming/Homecoming/Sunnyside/2018

Pete Levin/I Mean You/Mobius/PLM/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…..SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 October 8th, 2017

