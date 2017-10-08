Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:
Another edition of the set today featuring a goodly number of new releases. Enjoy
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Pepper Adams, Yusef Lateef, Abdullah Ibrahim, Milt Larkin, Thelonius Monk, Sweets Edison, Oscar
Brown,Jr., Cecil Bridgewater, Billy Higgins, Art Blakey, Lester Bowie, Mose Allison, Art Tatum, Lee
Konitz, Pharoah Sanders, Ray Brown, Terry Gibbs, Kenny Garrett and Junior Mance.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
The Verve Jazz Ensemble/From This Moment On/Swing-A-Nova/VJE/2017
Arturo O’Farrill-Chucho Valdes/Gonki Gonki/Familia/Motema/2017
Gary Meek/What Happened To My Good Shoes/Originals/Squared Productions/2017
Christian McBride Big Band/Usted Ta Could/Bringin’ It/Mack Avenue/2017
Bill Charlap Trio/Satellite/Uptown Downtown/Impulse/2017
Bruce Harris/Ash Questions/Begginings/Posi-Tone/2017
Dave Potter/Beatitudes/You Already Know/Summit/2017
Negroni Trio/Isn’t She Lovely/New Era/Sony Music/2017
Ella Fitzgerald/Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off/Someone To Watch Over Me/Verve/2017
HOUR # 2
Rob Schneiderman/Left Coast Lullaby/Tone Twister/Holistic MusicWorks/2017
Johnny O’Neal/Guilty/In The Moment/Smoke Sessions/2017
Hazelrigg Brothers/Spirits In The Material World/Songs We Like/HB/2017
Steve Heckman-Matt Clark/Jeannine/Some Other Time-Slow Cafe/World City Music/2017
Alan Ferber Big Band/Get Sassy/Jigsaw/Sunnyside/2017
Joel Levine/Peace Go With You Brother/The Whistleblower/IUE Records/2017
Jared Hall/Tones For Jones/Hallways/Holistic MusicWorks/2017
Vince Mendoza/Homecoming/Homecoming/Sunnyside/2018
Pete Levin/I Mean You/Mobius/PLM/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC…..SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 October 8th, 2017
