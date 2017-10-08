The Sunday Morning Jazz Show presents:
Good morning to all, and welcome to another great presentation of American Classical Music. Enjoy the selections.
HOUR # 1
Ernest McCarty-Jimmie Smith/Get Happy/A Reunion Tribute to Errroll Garner/BluJazz/2017
Hilario Duran/Papiosco’s Match/Contumbao/Alma/2017
Eve Cornelious/Knives Out/Live @ Smoke/TonEve Records/2017
Kermit Ruffin-Irvin Mayfield/Footwork/A Beautiful World/Basin Street/2017
Larry Carlton/Milestones/Lights On/335 Records/2017
Behn Gillece/Walk Of Fire/Walk of Fire/Posi-Tone/2017
Woody Shaw-Louis Hayes/What’s New/The Tour Vol. 2/High Note/2017
Cecile McLoren Salvant/Let’s Face The Music And Dance/Dreams and Daggers/Mack Avenue/2017
Mike Stern/Blueprint/Trip/Heads Up/2017
Orbert Davis/Shine/Paradise Blue/316 Records/2017
John Daversa/Wobbly Dance Flower/Wobbly Dance Flower/BFM Jazz/2017
HOUR # 2
Dave Stryker/Joy Spring/Strykin’ Ahead/Strikezone/2017
Dee Dee Bridgewater/I Can’t Stand The Rain/Memphis…Yes I’m Ready/Okeh/2017
Tom Harrell/Four The Moment/Moving Picture/High Mote/2017
Bob Ferrel/Soul Bop/Jazztopian Dream/BFM Production/2017
JALC/Hymn To Freedom/Handful of Keys/Blue Engine/2017
Nestor Torres/Serenade To A Cuckoo/Jazz Flute Traditions/ALFI/2017
Vijay Iver/Good On The Ground/Far From Over/ECM/2017
Tony Allen/Ewajo/The Source/Blue Note/2017
Gerald Beckett/So What/Oblivion/Summit/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC………SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 October 8th, 2017
