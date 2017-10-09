Lost Music Saloon presents:
Welcome to a multiple-themed edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Today is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Canadian Thanksgiving Day. I’ll also take note of Tom Petty’s passing, and give away some tickets to see the Wood Brothers here in Richmond later this week. Finally, I’ll weave in some new music sets along the way. Enjoy!
Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: 10/9/17: 5-7:00p.m.: Columbus/Indigenous/Canadian+New Music
R.I.P. Tom Petty:
Pickin’ On Tom Petty: Free Fallin’: Heartbreaker – A Bluegrass Tribute
The Dollyrots: American Girl: Single
New Music Set #1:
The Dustbowl Revival: Good Egg: The Dustbowl Revival
Tim Bennett: Ain’t Got Time For This: The View From Here
Kathy Black: Main Street: Waxsimile Sampler
The Silks: Take Me To Town: The Silks Love It Loud (Live from the Fallout Shelter)
Wood Brothers @ The National Thurs. Oct 12: Doors 6:30/Show 7:30
– The Wood Brothers: Singin’ to Strangers: Paradise
Canadian Thanksgiving Day Set #1:
54-40: I Go Blind
Stratochief: Put Your Diamond in the Drawer
The Sadies: Loved On Look
Eric Westbury: Tanks
New Music Set #2:
Packway Handle Band: Big Red: Go On, Get Up
Gill Landry: Denver Girls: Love Rides A Dark Horse
Nora Jane Struthers: Each Season: Champion
Ben Brookes: Shackles: The Motor Car & The Weather Balloon
Matt Patershuk: Sometimes You’ve Got To Do Bad Things To Do Good: Same As I Ever Have Been
Columbus Day Set:
Steve Earle: You Know the Rest
Graham Parker: I Discovered America
Randy Newman: Great Nations of Europe
Bob Delevante: Columbus and the Colossal Mistake
Indigenous Peoples Set:
The Jerry Cans: Northern Lights: Inuusiq
Blackfire: Mean Things Happening in This World: The Woody Guthrie Singles
Marty Stuart: Three Chiefs: Badlands – Ballads Of The Lakota
Canadian Thanksgiving Day Set #2:
Ron Sexsmith: Strawberry Blonde
Fred Eaglesmith: Time to Get a Gun
Blackie & the Rodeo Kings: Stoned
Great Big Sea: Mari-Mac
New Music Set #3:
Jessica Lea Mayfield: Offa My Hands: Sorry is Gone
Closer:
Pickin’ On Tom Petty: Refugee: Heartbreaker – A Bluegrass Tribute
Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia
www.wrir.org
garry 140 October 9th, 2017
Posted In: Music, Music Shows
Leave a Reply