Welcome to a multiple-themed edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Today is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Canadian Thanksgiving Day. I’ll also take note of Tom Petty’s passing, and give away some tickets to see the Wood Brothers here in Richmond later this week. Finally, I’ll weave in some new music sets along the way. Enjoy!

R.I.P. Tom Petty:
Pickin’ On Tom Petty: Free Fallin’: Heartbreaker – A Bluegrass Tribute
The Dollyrots: American Girl: Single

New Music Set #1:
The Dustbowl Revival: Good Egg: The Dustbowl Revival
Tim Bennett: Ain’t Got Time For This: The View From Here
Kathy Black: Main Street: Waxsimile Sampler
The Silks: Take Me To Town: The Silks Love It Loud (Live from the Fallout Shelter)

Wood Brothers @ The National Thurs. Oct 12: Doors 6:30/Show 7:30
– The Wood Brothers: Singin’ to Strangers: Paradise

Canadian Thanksgiving Day Set #1:
54-40: I Go Blind
Stratochief: Put Your Diamond in the Drawer
The Sadies: Loved On Look
Eric Westbury: Tanks

New Music Set #2:
Packway Handle Band: Big Red: Go On, Get Up
Gill Landry: Denver Girls: Love Rides A Dark Horse
Nora Jane Struthers: Each Season: Champion
Ben Brookes: Shackles: The Motor Car & The Weather Balloon
Matt Patershuk: Sometimes You’ve Got To Do Bad Things To Do Good: Same As I Ever Have Been

Columbus Day Set:
Steve Earle: You Know the Rest
Graham Parker: I Discovered America
Randy Newman: Great Nations of Europe
Bob Delevante: Columbus and the Colossal Mistake

Indigenous Peoples Set:
The Jerry Cans: Northern Lights: Inuusiq
Blackfire: Mean Things Happening in This World: The Woody Guthrie Singles
Marty Stuart: Three Chiefs: Badlands – Ballads Of The Lakota

Canadian Thanksgiving Day Set #2:
Ron Sexsmith: Strawberry Blonde
Fred Eaglesmith: Time to Get a Gun
Blackie & the Rodeo Kings: Stoned
Great Big Sea: Mari-Mac

New Music Set #3:
Jessica Lea Mayfield: Offa My Hands: Sorry is Gone

Closer:
Pickin’ On Tom Petty: Refugee: Heartbreaker – A Bluegrass Tribute

Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia
www.wrir.org

140 October 9th, 2017

