Lost Music Saloon presents:

Lost Music Saloon: 10/9/17: Columbus/Indigenous/Canadian + New Music

Welcome to a multiple-themed edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Today is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Canadian Thanksgiving Day. I’ll also take note of Tom Petty’s passing, and give away some tickets to see the Wood Brothers here in Richmond later this week. Finally, I’ll weave in some new music sets along the way. Enjoy!

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: 10/9/17: 5-7:00p.m.: Columbus/Indigenous/Canadian+New Music

R.I.P. Tom Petty:

Pickin’ On Tom Petty: Free Fallin’: Heartbreaker – A Bluegrass Tribute

The Dollyrots: American Girl: Single

New Music Set #1:

The Dustbowl Revival: Good Egg: The Dustbowl Revival

Tim Bennett: Ain’t Got Time For This: The View From Here

Kathy Black: Main Street: Waxsimile Sampler

The Silks: Take Me To Town: The Silks Love It Loud (Live from the Fallout Shelter)

Wood Brothers @ The National Thurs. Oct 12: Doors 6:30/Show 7:30

– The Wood Brothers: Singin’ to Strangers: Paradise

Canadian Thanksgiving Day Set #1:

54-40: I Go Blind

Stratochief: Put Your Diamond in the Drawer

The Sadies: Loved On Look

Eric Westbury: Tanks

New Music Set #2:

Packway Handle Band: Big Red: Go On, Get Up

Gill Landry: Denver Girls: Love Rides A Dark Horse

Nora Jane Struthers: Each Season: Champion

Ben Brookes: Shackles: The Motor Car & The Weather Balloon

Matt Patershuk: Sometimes You’ve Got To Do Bad Things To Do Good: Same As I Ever Have Been

Columbus Day Set:

Steve Earle: You Know the Rest

Graham Parker: I Discovered America

Randy Newman: Great Nations of Europe

Bob Delevante: Columbus and the Colossal Mistake

Indigenous Peoples Set:

The Jerry Cans: Northern Lights: Inuusiq

Blackfire: Mean Things Happening in This World: The Woody Guthrie Singles

Marty Stuart: Three Chiefs: Badlands – Ballads Of The Lakota

Canadian Thanksgiving Day Set #2:

Ron Sexsmith: Strawberry Blonde

Fred Eaglesmith: Time to Get a Gun

Blackie & the Rodeo Kings: Stoned

Great Big Sea: Mari-Mac

New Music Set #3:

Jessica Lea Mayfield: Offa My Hands: Sorry is Gone

Closer:

Pickin’ On Tom Petty: Refugee: Heartbreaker – A Bluegrass Tribute

Garry, DJ

Lost Music Saloon

WRIR 97.3 FM

Richmond, Virginia

www.wrir.org

garry 140 October 9th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music, Music Shows