Dog Germs / Happy House presents:

Dog Germs 10/10/17 Edition

tonight on the show…your chance to win tickets to see Dance With The Dead, Gost, and The Rain Within at Fallout on Tuesday, October 24th, here in Richmond!

of course, we’ll hear some music from all three of these incredible bands, as well as music from other bands playing in RVA and the surrounding areas in the next couple of weeks…such as Stoneburner, FIRES, Tricky (new music!), The Purge (new music!), One-Eyed Doll, True Body, and Nailbomb (actually it’s Soulfly that will be playing here in Richmond, but they are doing the Nailbomb debut album, Point Blank, in its entirety!)!

of course there will be plenty of other awesome tracks as well…including your requests!

Vaxsination: i’ll be djing at Fallout here in Richmond on October 11th! if you like the Dog Germs music, then you will like the Vaxsination music! how to see you all out there dancing!

upcoming shows:

Stoneburner w/FIRES on October 11th @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

Stoneburner w/FIRES on October 13th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA

Tricky on October 11th @ U Street Music Hall, Washington, D.C.

The Purge on October 17th @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

One-Eyed Doll, Doll Skin, Sadartha, Graveside Breakfast on October 18th @ The Canal Club, Richmond, VA

Dance With Dead, Gost, The Rain Within on October 24th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA

soulfly as nailbomb, cannibas corpse, noisem, lody kong on october 24th @ the broadberry, richmond, va

True Body on October 24th @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

Gild The Mourn on October 31st @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

The Dresden Dolls w/This Way To The Egress on October 31st @ 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.

The Long Losts, Gild The Mourn, Gothic Lizard on November 5th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA

Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Vampyre Anvil on November 7th @ The State Theatre, Falls Church, VA

Cut Copy w/Palmbomen II on November 29th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

The Wrist Cutter, The Purge, Frore on December 2nd @ Taphouse, Norfolk, VA

Gary Numan w/Me Not You on December 9th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

Playlist:

noizhed 110 October 10th, 2017

