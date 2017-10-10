Tuesday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:
It’s the 10 year anniversary of the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s album “Fever to Tell” so I’m celebrating with tracks from the Coathangers, Karen O and X Ray Spex!
Click “READ MORE” for set list and album art!
DJ Lylas 94 October 10th, 2017
I remember one song by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Bang” aka “The Real Thing” on their EP album Yeah Yeah Yeahs (EP) 2001.
I also liked that one Tom Tom Club song that you played this morning – “As Above So Below” which I have never heard. I have only heard “Genius Of Love”.