Breakfast Blend w/ Galaxy Girl & Friends presents:
It’s week 2 of Halloweeny music here on the Thursday Blend, and where else but a community-powered radio station like WRIR can you hear a Cumbia-esque version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”? I dare say NOWHERE!
I hope you enjoy the show! Next week is our fund drive, so please take a few moments to consider how WRIR adds to your daily routine, and help keep us going with your pledge of support. Thank you for listening, and for helping to make this great station happen.
GalaxyGirl 19 October 12th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Tags: Galaxy Girl, halloween, variety
What a way to start the day. You and that set were/are awesome, thank you.