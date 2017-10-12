Breakfast Blend w/ Galaxy Girl & Friends presents:

Galaxy Girl – 20171012 – Spooky

It’s week 2 of Halloweeny music here on the Thursday Blend, and where else but a community-powered radio station like WRIR can you hear a Cumbia-esque version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”? I dare say NOWHERE!

I hope you enjoy the show! Next week is our fund drive, so please take a few moments to consider how WRIR adds to your daily routine, and help keep us going with your pledge of support. Thank you for listening, and for helping to make this great station happen.

Playlist:

19 October 12th, 2017

