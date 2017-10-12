Commonwealth of Notions presents:

October 12th, 2017 – Special Guest Sammi Lanzetta & More!

Greetings!

Today’s The Commonwealth of Notions is going to be a super special episode!

We have special guest Sammi Lanzetta dropping by to chat about her new EP, For Avery. The 6131 Release will be celebrated this evening at The Camel.

I also have a pair of tickets to giveaway for The Movielife at Strange Matter on October 26th.

This and more on this week’s show!

Look below for the playlist!

As Always, Thanks for Tuning In and Supporting All Things Local!

Playlist:

