Mood Indigo 19 – Death…

On this lovely Friday the 13th, Mood Indigo is featuring tracks about eternal rest. If you’re feeling blue on this gloomy night, tune in and cry it out with songs by a wide range of artists from all different genres.

There’s nothing quite as heartbreaking as a song about death; whether that be the death of a family member, lover or just the passing of a period in ones’ life. It is something every human being experiences within their lives, which means it is something we can all connect to on a certain level, no matter our beliefs or opinions.

Though death is tragic, it can also symbolize the motion of a new beginning. Sometimes we need to feel the loss of something special to recognize it when it circles back around to us again. When there is extreme sadness or loss in your life, remember that it is possible to feel as deeply about the goodness and happiness as well.

Alicia Coté October 13th, 2017

