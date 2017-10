POP Goes The World! presents:

!!!WELLER!!! (pt.2)

What can I tell you?

I’m still basking in the afterglow of seeing Paul Weller live in D.C. this past Saturday.

Seriously, the man played a two and a half hour show with a passion and a fire I rarely see in musicians of his age and stature.

So, if you don’t mind, I’m not ready to come down off this cloud I’ve been floating on all week.

Playlist:

