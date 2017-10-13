What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Guests Sawborg Destructo + Beefcake The Mighty of GWAR (10/13/17)

Tonight I’m joined by Sawborg Destructo (Matt Maguire) + Beefcake The Mighty (Jamison Land) of GWAR. Their new album comes out next Friday 10/20, which is also the 1st night of their extensive U.S. tour (kicking off at The National). Let’s hear what they’ve been up to over the last year. Also, I have a tix giveaway for the 10/24 Soulfly gig at The Broadberry. So tune in 9-11pmEDT! (BTW I’ll be back on WRIR tomorrow/ Saturday 3-5pm to host End of the Century, with a tix giveaway for Living Colour 10/19 at the Jefferson Theater in C-ville.)

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Abba – Fernando

Sextile – AVC

Wailin’ Storms – Hurricane Trashwave

Iggy Pop – Sixteen

Ghoul – We Came For the Dead

Doyle – Abominator

Sliang Laos – Legion

Siouxsie + Banshees – Hong Kong Garden

Death Piggy – Whippin’ Round the Bay

Fugazi – Waiting Room

Black Flag – Jealous Again

Soulfly – In the Meantime [Helmet cover]

Kepone – Leadbreath

Police – Next to You

Police – So Lonely

X-Cops – Highway Star

Dickies – Nights in White Satin

GWAR – El Presidente

Hoboknife – Lusting for Vengeance

Prisoner – Detritus

GWAR – The Morality Squad

The You Go Girls – Yoloaded

Sonic Youth – 100%

