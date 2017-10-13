What the Fontaine?!: Guests Sawborg Destructo + Beefcake The Mighty of GWAR (10/13/17)

What the Fontaine?! presents:
Tonight I’m joined by Sawborg Destructo (Matt Maguire) + Beefcake The Mighty (Jamison Land) of GWAR. Their new album comes out next Friday 10/20, which is also the 1st night of their extensive U.S. tour (kicking off at The National). Let’s hear what they’ve been up to over the last year. Also, I have a tix giveaway for the 10/24 Soulfly gig at The Broadberry. So tune in 9-11pmEDT! (BTW I’ll be back on WRIR tomorrow/ Saturday 3-5pm to host End of the Century, with a tix giveaway for Living Colour 10/19 at the Jefferson Theater in C-ville.)
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Abba – Fernando
Sextile – AVC
Wailin’ Storms – Hurricane Trashwave
Iggy Pop – Sixteen
Ghoul – We Came For the Dead
Doyle – Abominator
Sliang Laos – Legion
Siouxsie + Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
Death Piggy – Whippin’ Round the Bay
Fugazi – Waiting Room
Black Flag – Jealous Again
Soulfly – In the Meantime [Helmet cover]
Kepone – Leadbreath
Police – Next to You
Police – So Lonely
X-Cops – Highway Star
Dickies – Nights in White Satin
GWAR – El Presidente
Hoboknife – Lusting for Vengeance
Prisoner – Detritus
GWAR – The Morality Squad
The You Go Girls – Yoloaded
Sonic Youth – 100%
Fontaine 109 October 13th, 2017
