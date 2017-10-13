What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Guests Sawborg Destructo + Beefcake The Mighty of GWAR (10/13/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

Tonight I’m joined by Sawborg Destructo (Matt Maguire) + Beefcake The Mighty (Jamison Land) of GWAR. Their new album comes out next Friday 10/20, which is also the 1st night of their extensive U.S. tour (kicking off at The National). Let’s hear what they’ve been up to over the last year. Also,  I have a tix giveaway for the 10/24 Soulfly gig at The Broadberry. So tune in 9-11pmEDT! (BTW I’ll be back on WRIR tomorrow/ Saturday 3-5pm to host End of the Century, with a tix giveaway for Living Colour 10/19 at the Jefferson Theater in C-ville.)

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Abba – Fernando
Sextile – AVC
Wailin’ Storms – Hurricane Trashwave
Iggy Pop – Sixteen

Ghoul – We Came For the Dead
Doyle – Abominator
Sliang Laos – Legion
Siouxsie + Banshees – Hong Kong Garden

Death Piggy – Whippin’ Round the Bay
Fugazi – Waiting Room
Black Flag – Jealous Again

Soulfly – In the Meantime  [Helmet cover]
Kepone – Leadbreath
Police – Next to You

Police – So Lonely
X-Cops – Highway Star
Dickies – Nights in White Satin

GWAR – El Presidente
Hoboknife – Lusting for Vengeance
Prisoner – Detritus
GWAR – The Morality Squad
The You Go Girls – Yoloaded

Sonic Youth – 100%

109 October 13th, 2017

