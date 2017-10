Cause and Effect presents:

A few weeks ago a soul/funk legend passed away. Charles Bradley’s story is one of courage and endurance. From growing up homeless to being the millennial generation’s James Brown. Really hope you enjoy this episode of Cause & Effect. Check out the playlist on Tidal: https://tidal.com/playlist/4539c11e-a905-484a-85e3-7f34c861419f

