Children of the Night presents:

Children of the Night: Vampire’s Kiss

Nobody died this week so we are back to our normal programming. We’ll play some bands that are coming to RVA this week (Turkuaz, Con Brio, Los Colognes, Modest Mouse, and others), a lot of new stuff and some old stuff too. So come on and kiss the Cage and join us, won’t you?

Playlist:

TonyJ42 155 October 14th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows