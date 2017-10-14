End Of The Century presents:

End of the Century: Fontaine Plays Living Colour, Trouble Funk, Eek-a Mouse, etc. (10/14/17)

Fontaine here today 3-5pmEDT to play lots of ’80s/’90s tunes, including Living Colour, Trouble Funk, Eek-a-Mouse, etc. I’ve got Living Colour tix to giveaway, plus I’m thinking about the Richmond Folk Festival (international music fest) going on this weekend, with plenty of flavor for your musical palette.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155

AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737

Click here for today’s podcast.

More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine/

————————————————————————————————-

Special Request – Salsa Smurph

Dub Syndiate w/ Lee Scratch Perry – Train to Doomsville

De La Soul – Tread Water

Manu Dibango – Abele Dance

Eek-a-Mouse – Sensee Party

Black Uhuru – Party Next Door

Grace Jones – My Jamaican Guy

Living Colour – Cult of Personality

Living Colour – Time’s Up

Bad Brains – Intro / I Against I

24-7 Spyz – Jungle Boogie

Rick James – Give It to Me Baby

Tackhead – Reality

Chuck Brown + the Soul Searchers – Bustin’ Loose

Trouble Funk – Drop the Bomb

Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster

Parliament – Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker)

Public Enemy – 911 is a Joke

Boogie Down Productions – Stop the Violence

Papa Finnigan & Junior Ranking – Living as a Poor Is Not a Crime

Bunny Wailer – Back to School

ESG – Earn It

Fontaine 109 October 14th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows