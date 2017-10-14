End of the Century: Fontaine Plays Living Colour, Trouble Funk, Eek-a Mouse, etc. (10/14/17)

End Of The Century presents:
Fontaine here today 3-5pmEDT to play lots of ’80s/’90s tunes, including Living Colour, Trouble Funk, Eek-a-Mouse, etc. I’ve got Living Colour tix to giveaway, plus I’m thinking about the Richmond Folk Festival (international music fest) going on this weekend, with plenty of flavor for your musical palette.
Special Request – Salsa Smurph
Dub Syndiate w/ Lee Scratch Perry – Train to Doomsville
De La Soul – Tread Water
Manu Dibango – Abele Dance
Eek-a-Mouse – Sensee Party
Black Uhuru – Party Next Door
Grace Jones – My Jamaican Guy
Living Colour – Cult of Personality
Living Colour – Time’s Up
Bad Brains – Intro / I Against I
24-7 Spyz – Jungle Boogie
Rick James – Give It to Me Baby
Tackhead – Reality
Chuck Brown + the Soul Searchers – Bustin’ Loose
Trouble Funk – Drop the Bomb
Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster
Parliament – Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker)
Public Enemy – 911 is a Joke
Boogie Down Productions – Stop the Violence
Papa Finnigan & Junior Ranking – Living as a Poor Is Not a Crime
Bunny Wailer – Back to School
ESG – Earn It
