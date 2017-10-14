InterTribal presents:

Feeling Traditional and Folkie

Good Morning and Welcome,

Today will be a mix of a more traditional sound and later during the show will feature highly acclaimed Patti Kusturok, world famous fiddle player who is performing this weekend at the Richmond Folk Festival. I am so excited because I am the Artist host Patti and her band this weekend.

Hope to see you out at the Folk Festival this weekend!

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

 

Playlist:

132 October 14th, 2017

