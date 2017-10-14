Feeling Traditional and Folkie

InterTribal presents:
Good Morning and Welcome,
Today will be a mix of a more traditional sound and later during the show will feature highly acclaimed Patti Kusturok, world famous fiddle player who is performing this weekend at the Richmond Folk Festival. I am so excited because I am the Artist host Patti and her band this weekend.
Hope to see you out at the Folk Festival this weekend!
Walk in Peace,
Tall Feathers
InterTribal 132 October 14th, 2017
