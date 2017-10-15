Ambiance Congo / The Other Black Music presents:

Ambiance Congo: October 15, 2017 3:00-5:00 PM

Welcome!
We’ll have a tribute to Franco included in the second hour. October 12 anniversary of his passing.

Playlist:

126 October 15th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

One Comment

  • Alice Howard says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Thank you so much for remembering our Franco. I remember the day of his death. I was very sad and felt as if I had lost a close member of my family. I love and play his music quite often .Mario is my favorite. I danced many nights at the Kilamanjaro in DC to his music. I even had the pleasure of seeing not once but twice at the KJ. He was and is the King of Congolese music. Peace and Love
    Thank you for keeping our music alive and kicking.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram