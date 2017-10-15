Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 10/15/2017

Happy Folk Fest Weekend to all. Please be generous during our Fall Fundraiser that starts this week. Enjoy the selection of new releases on the show this week.

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Roy Hargrove, Barney Kessel, Wynton Marsalis, Eddie Harris, Dizzy Gillespie, Don Byas, Marc Johnson,

and Jelly Roll Morton.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Rob Schneider/Tone Twister/Tone Twister/Holistic MusicWorks/2017

Rick Davies/Thugicity/Thugtet/Emlyn Music/2017

Jerry Bergonzi/Vertigo/Dog Star/Savant/2017

Gabriel Alegria/Caras II/Diablo En Brooklyn/Saponegro/2017

Adrian Cunningham/Appalachia/Jazz Speak/Arbors Records/2017

Cory Weeds/You and I/Lets Groove/Cellar Live/2017

Rondi Charleston/Joy Spring/Resilience/Resilience Music/2017

Dave Bennett/Down In Honky Tonk Town/Blood Moon/Mack Avenue/2017

HOUR # 2

Vincent Herring/Hard Times/Hard Times/Smoke Sessions/2017

Lewis Porter-Phil Scarff Group/Striver’s Row/Three Minutes To Four/Whaling City Sound/2017

Alma Micic/Cry Me A River/That Old Feeling/Whaling City Sound/2017

Danny Grissett/Woody’N You/Remembrance/Savant/2017

Blue Note All-Stars/Second Light/Our Point of View/Blue Note/2017

Jared Hall/Love, Laugh And Cry/Hallways/Holostic MusicWorks/2017

Jackie Allen/NOLA Love Song/Rose Fingered Down/Hans Sturm Music/2017

Bob Mundy/You Wanna Bet/Love To Me/Kitoliscious Music/2017

Blanche Blacke/Gold Glitters/Out To Sea/BBM/2016

SO MUCH MUSIC……..SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 October 15th, 2017

