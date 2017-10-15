PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 10/15/2017

Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:
Happy Folk Fest Weekend to all. Please be generous during our Fall Fundraiser that starts this week. Enjoy the selection of new releases on the show this week.
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Roy Hargrove, Barney Kessel, Wynton Marsalis, Eddie Harris, Dizzy Gillespie, Don Byas, Marc Johnson,
and Jelly Roll Morton.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Rob Schneider/Tone Twister/Tone Twister/Holistic MusicWorks/2017
Rick Davies/Thugicity/Thugtet/Emlyn Music/2017
Jerry Bergonzi/Vertigo/Dog Star/Savant/2017
Gabriel Alegria/Caras II/Diablo En Brooklyn/Saponegro/2017
Adrian Cunningham/Appalachia/Jazz Speak/Arbors Records/2017
Cory Weeds/You and I/Lets Groove/Cellar Live/2017
Rondi Charleston/Joy Spring/Resilience/Resilience Music/2017
Dave Bennett/Down In Honky Tonk Town/Blood Moon/Mack Avenue/2017
Bob Ferrel/Everyday I Have The Blues/Jazztopian Dream/BFM Prod/2017
Steve Smith/Bugalulu/Heart of the City/BFM Jazz/2017
HOUR # 2
Vincent Herring/Hard Times/Hard Times/Smoke Sessions/2017
Lewis Porter-Phil Scarff Group/Striver’s Row/Three Minutes To Four/Whaling City Sound/2017
Alma Micic/Cry Me A River/That Old Feeling/Whaling City Sound/2017
Danny Grissett/Woody’N You/Remembrance/Savant/2017
Blue Note All-Stars/Second Light/Our Point of View/Blue Note/2017
Jared Hall/Love, Laugh And Cry/Hallways/Holostic MusicWorks/2017
Jackie Allen/NOLA Love Song/Rose Fingered Down/Hans Sturm Music/2017
Bob Mundy/You Wanna Bet/Love To Me/Kitoliscious Music/2017
Blanche Blacke/Gold Glitters/Out To Sea/BBM/2016
Mark Guilana Jazz Quartet/Inter-Are/Jersey/Motema/2017
Debbie Poryes Trio/Confirmation/Loving Hank/OA2/2017
Bennie Benack III/Jumpstart/One Of A Kind/BB3 Productions/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC……..SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 October 15th, 2017
